    Best Day on the Water (30 sec)

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    While out enjoying your best day on the water please make sure everyone that is wears a life jacket including your four-legged friends. Check out this video by Lauren Lyons and Hunter Miller from Grafton, WV. It’s a video PSA from the 2023 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about the video contest visit https://www.lifejacketvideocontest.com. Follow Please Wear It on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about life jackets and water safety.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:46
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    TAGS

    life jacket
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    water safety

