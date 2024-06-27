While out enjoying your best day on the water please make sure everyone that is wears a life jacket including your four-legged friends. Check out this video by Lauren Lyons and Hunter Miller from Grafton, WV. It’s a video PSA from the 2023 Life Jacket Video Contest. To learn more about the video contest visit https://www.lifejacketvideocontest.com. Follow Please Wear It on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about life jackets and water safety.
|06.28.2024
|06.28.2024 15:46
|PSA
|929250
|240628-A-WS123-1001
|DOD_110416218
|00:00:30
|US
This work, Best Day on the Water (30 sec), by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
