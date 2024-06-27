Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-133rd FAR HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Qualification

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    06.27.2024

    Video by Pfc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Timothy Gatlin, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery Brigade commander, speaks about the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment conducting Table XII qualification on Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 27, 2024 Task Force Voit's completion of Table XII HIMARS qualifications enhances their capability to provide crucial artillery support to Task Force Pegasus, ensuring readiness and effectiveness within their area of operations. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 18:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 929246
    VIRIN: 240627-A-XN888-1004
    Filename: DOD_110416195
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CAMP TAPA, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-133rd FAR HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Qualification, by PFC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    HIMARS
    Qualification
    Live Fire
    Training
    Table XII

