4-133rd FAR HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Qualification

Col. Timothy Gatlin, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery Brigade commander, speaks about the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment conducting Table XII qualification on Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 27, 2024 Task Force Voit's completion of Table XII HIMARS qualifications enhances their capability to provide crucial artillery support to Task Force Pegasus, ensuring readiness and effectiveness within their area of operations. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston.)
|06.27.2024
|06.28.2024 18:40
|Interviews
|929246
|240627-A-XN888-1004
|DOD_110416195
|00:03:07
|CAMP TAPA, EE
|0
|0
