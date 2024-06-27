Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-8 Cav Annual Tank Services

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean MacIntyre 

    1st Cavalry Division

    M1 armor crewmen and tank mechanics with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct annual services on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Jun. 26, 2024. Annual tank services are an integral part in maintaining the combat effectiveness of the Army's main battle tank, the M1 Abrams. (video by U.S. Army Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    mechanic
    services
    M1 Abrams
    Fort Cavazos

