M1 armor crewmen and tank mechanics with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct annual services on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Jun. 26, 2024. Annual tank services are an integral part in maintaining the combat effectiveness of the Army's main battle tank, the M1 Abrams. (video by U.S. Army Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
This work, 3-8 Cav Annual Tank Services, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
