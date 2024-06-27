Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The 96th Airlift Squadron, 934th Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota performed air drop training with Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft into Drop Zone Badger at Fort McCoy WI.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929242
    VIRIN: 240627-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415930
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Fort McCoy

