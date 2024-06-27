"You're in your prep time"- fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video inspires Marines to secure their Marine Corps legacy by reenlisting as part of the fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith) (Music licensed from DeWolfe Music)