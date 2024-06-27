This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video inspires Marines to secure their Marine Corps legacy by reenlisting as part of the fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith) (Music licensed from DeWolfe Music)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929241
|VIRIN:
|240628-M-HU274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415870
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, "You're in your prep time"- fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign, by SSgt Theodore Bergan, Cpl Adam Henke, Sgt Christopher Hernandez, LCpl Anakin Smith and Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
