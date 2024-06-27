Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "You're in your prep time"- fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Theodore Bergan, Cpl. Adam Henke, Sgt. Christopher Hernandez, Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith and Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video inspires Marines to secure their Marine Corps legacy by reenlisting as part of the fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith) (Music licensed from DeWolfe Music)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929241
    VIRIN: 240628-M-HU274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415870
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, "You're in your prep time"- fiscal year 2025 Enlisted Retention Campaign, by SSgt Theodore Bergan, Cpl Adam Henke, Sgt Christopher Hernandez, LCpl Anakin Smith and Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

