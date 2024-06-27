The 96th Airlift Squadron, 934th Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota performed air drop training with Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft into Drop Zone Badger at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929238
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415867
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
