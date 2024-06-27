101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 101st Intelligence Squadron conducted an open ranks inspection on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 14, 2024. Squadron leadership organized the inspection to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the squadron emblem, the longest continuously used patch in the U.S. Air Force.



The seagull patch was designed by Paul Seavey of New Bedford in 1924 and painted on every squadron aircraft throughout the unit’s history. The blue of the patch represents the water of the Boston Harbor when the squadron was stationed at Logan International Airport. The gold represents good luck to the squadron's men and women. The iconic seagull represents the squadron's capabilities, whether it supports an aviation or intelligence mission.



“The seagull is known for resilience in itself,” said Lt. Col. Michael Kelley, 101st Intelligence Squadron commander. “It can handle all New England weather and can be a bit of a scavenger when it needs to be. It has keen eyesight, which nods to all the units and squadrons it has represented.”



The open ranks inspection was conducted while the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group returned to the mission.



(Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)