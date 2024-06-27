Warrior Games 2024 Wheelchair Finals

This film compiles DoD Warrior Games Wheel Chair finals held at Statefarm Field house at ESPN World Wide complex in Orlando Florida. Film and Editing by Capt. David E. Reyes Velez
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929231
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-QY819-8685
|Filename:
|DOD_110415734
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Warrior Games
