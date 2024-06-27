Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games 2024 Wheelchair Finals

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Capt. David Reyes 

    DoD Warrior Games

    This film compiles DoD Warrior Games Wheel Chair finals held at Statefarm Field house at ESPN World Wide complex in Orlando Florida. Film and Editing by Capt. David E. Reyes Velez

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929231
    VIRIN: 240628-A-QY819-8685
    Filename: DOD_110415734
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Warrior Games

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024
    ServiceBranch

