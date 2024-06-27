Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BGen Eric Landry - Canada Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    BGen Eric Landry, DCG of America's First Corps, talks about the history of Canada Day and how he feels Americans and Canadians are similar and different. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929225
    VIRIN: 240617-A-IX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415691
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BGen Eric Landry - Canada Day, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    Canada Day
    America's First Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT