BGen Eric Landry, DCG of America's First Corps, talks about the history of Canada Day and how he feels Americans and Canadians are similar and different. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929225
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-IX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415691
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BGen Eric Landry - Canada Day, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
