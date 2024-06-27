Soldiers with the 469th Engineer Company, U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Machesney Park, Illinois prepare Bangalore explosives to clear a complex obstacle as part if the units annual training at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929215
|VIRIN:
|240613-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415633
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Demolition Training at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT