    Demolition Training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers with the 469th Engineer Company, U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Machesney Park, Illinois prepare Bangalore explosives to clear a complex obstacle as part if the units annual training at Fort McCoy WI.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929215
    VIRIN: 240613-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415633
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Demolition
    Fort McCoy
    IL-ARNG
    469th Engineer Company

