    Bulldogs last A-10 sortie

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A video highlighting the last A-10 sortie generated by the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron and flown by the 354th Fighter Squadron.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929210
    VIRIN: 240621-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415568
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulldogs last A-10 sortie, by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulldogs
    A-10
    354th FS
    354th FGS

