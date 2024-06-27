Bulldogs last A-10 sortie

A video highlighting the last A-10 sortie generated by the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron and flown by the 354th Fighter Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929210
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415568
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
