    2024 DoD Warrior Games Field Event B-Roll

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes compete in shotput and discus during the field event of the 2024 DoD Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 28, 2024.

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WarriorGames24
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

