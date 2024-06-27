Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Technical Training Center Air Traffic Control School video feature

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Wade Buffington 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Captain Ronnie Harper, Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) commanding officer, and Chief Air Traffic Controller Derek Brewer, instructor, introduce the audience to the NATTC Air Traffic Control School. (U.S. Navy video by Wade Buffington)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929196
    VIRIN: 240628-N-YF503-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415434
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Air Traffic Control
    CNATT
    NATTC
    naval aviation training

