This video showcases TAM's contractors delivering a range of safety briefings and messages. It highlights efforts to communicate in the workers' native languages, conduct practice emergency drills, and celebrate workers' safety achievements. Through these initiatives, the video illustrates how contractors are actively transforming the job site culture to prioritize safety.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929190
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-Q1813-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415378
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ensuring Safety: Implementing Daily Contractor Briefing in the Transatlantic Middle East District, by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
