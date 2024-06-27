Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensuring Safety: Implementing Daily Contractor Briefing in the Transatlantic Middle East District

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    This video showcases TAM's contractors delivering a range of safety briefings and messages. It highlights efforts to communicate in the workers' native languages, conduct practice emergency drills, and celebrate workers' safety achievements. Through these initiatives, the video illustrates how contractors are actively transforming the job site culture to prioritize safety.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929190
    VIRIN: 240606-A-Q1813-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415378
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US

    Safety
    Contractors
    TAD
    TAM

