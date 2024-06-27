Ensuring Safety: Implementing Daily Contractor Briefing in the Transatlantic Middle East District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video showcases TAM's contractors delivering a range of safety briefings and messages. It highlights efforts to communicate in the workers' native languages, conduct practice emergency drills, and celebrate workers' safety achievements. Through these initiatives, the video illustrates how contractors are actively transforming the job site culture to prioritize safety.