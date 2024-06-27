Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engage and Destroy

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., execute military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. MOUT training provides the organization, planning, and knowledge needed to be successful when conducting operations in an urban environment.

    Listen to Sergeant Myles A. Meeker, Platoon Guide, Bravo Company, as he discusses the significance of successfully executing MOUT training.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 10:25
    Video ID: 929184
    VIRIN: 240227-M-DT244-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415243
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

