Engage and Destroy

Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., execute military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. MOUT training provides the organization, planning, and knowledge needed to be successful when conducting operations in an urban environment.



Listen to Sergeant Myles A. Meeker, Platoon Guide, Bravo Company, as he discusses the significance of successfully executing MOUT training.