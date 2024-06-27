Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divisions, arrives at MKAB

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    06.28.2024

    Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, to begin their rotation on June 28, 2024. The United States provides a significant joint military presence, conducts regional exercises, and provides training and support to its Romanian allies across air, land, and sea domains, which is further bolstered with the arrival of these Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929181
    VIRIN: 240628-A-LB938-3686
    Filename: DOD_110415227
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Department of Defense (DoD)

