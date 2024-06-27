U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, to begin their rotation on June 28, 2024. The United States provides a significant joint military presence, conducts regional exercises, and provides training and support to its Romanian allies across air, land, and sea domains, which is further bolstered with the arrival of these Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929181
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-LB938-3686
|Filename:
|DOD_110415227
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divisions, arrives at MKAB, by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT