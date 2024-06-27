Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wheelchair Basketball at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Ryan Ahmed 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes compete in wheelchair basketball preliminary games during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 25, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929178
    VIRIN: 240625-A-CJ520-6444
    Filename: DOD_110415213
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

    This work, Wheelchair Basketball at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games, by SPC Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WarriorGames24
    WG24

