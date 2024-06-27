3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, arrives at MKAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, to begin their rotation on June 28, 2024. The United States provides a significant joint military presence, conducts regional exercises, and provides training and support to its Romanian allies across air, land, and sea domains, which is further bolstered with the arrival of these Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)