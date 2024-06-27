USACE Buffalo Public Information Meeting in Ohio

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program team members give a presentation to community members around the FUSRAP Harshaw Chemical Site in Cleveland, May 30, 2024. The Buffalo District is remediating locations like Harshaw within FUSRAP, where radioactive contamination remains from Manhattan Project and early U.S. Atomic Energy Commission activities. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929169
|VIRIN:
|240530-D-ZQ575-2336
|Filename:
|DOD_110415071
|Length:
|00:26:09
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
