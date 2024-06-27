USACE Buffalo Public Information Meeting in Ohio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program team members give a presentation to community members around the FUSRAP Harshaw Chemical Site in Cleveland, May 30, 2024. The Buffalo District is remediating locations like Harshaw within FUSRAP, where radioactive contamination remains from Manhattan Project and early U.S. Atomic Energy Commission activities. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)