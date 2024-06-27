Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo Public Information Meeting in Ohio

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program team members give a presentation to community members around the FUSRAP Harshaw Chemical Site in Cleveland, May 30, 2024. The Buffalo District is remediating locations like Harshaw within FUSRAP, where radioactive contamination remains from Manhattan Project and early U.S. Atomic Energy Commission activities. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 10:49
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Environmental Remediation
    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    Harshaw Chemical Site

