    AFN INFOCUS EODMU-8 Expeditionary Warfare Field Training Exercise June 3-5, 2024

    SPAIN

    06.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (June 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, assigned to Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, participate in an expeditionary warfare field training exercise held on Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 5, 2024. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Ryan Brown/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929166
    VIRIN: 240620-N-RB013-1001
    PIN: 124947
    Filename: DOD_110415050
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES

