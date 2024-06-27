Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUMBU FORGE 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    BUMBU FORGE 2024 is a 24-hour joint exercise showcasing the seamless collaboration between multiple Army and Air National Guard units from across the country. The exercise centers on Combat Communication and Security Forces Units setting up and securing 4 Tactical Training Areas at Fort McCoy WI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929159
    VIRIN: 240611-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415019
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUMBU FORGE 2024, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Fort McCoy
    BUMBU FORGE 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT