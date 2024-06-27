BUMBU FORGE 2024 is a 24-hour joint exercise showcasing the seamless collaboration between multiple Army and Air National Guard units from across the country. The exercise centers on Combat Communication and Security Forces Units setting up and securing 4 Tactical Training Areas at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 09:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929159
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415019
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
