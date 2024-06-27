Sling Load during BUMBU FORGE 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During BUMBU FORGE 2024 at Fort McCoy, WI, a CH-47 Chinook from B Co. 2-135th Nebraska Army National Guard sling loaded a field kitchen to Young Air Assault Strip.

BUMBU FORGE 2024 is a 24-hour joint exercise showcasing the seamless collaboration between multiple Army and Air National Guard units from across the country. The exercise centers on Combat Communication and Security Forces Units setting up and securing 4 Tactical Training Areas at Fort McCoy WI.