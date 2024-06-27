U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Tyler Harne, assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home. (U.S. Navy video by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 09:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|929153
|VIRIN:
|240626-N-PH765-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110414929
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|GH
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PFC Tyler Harne - Braves - July 4th Shout-out, by SN Vincent Pay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
