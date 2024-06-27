BROLL Interview: US Army Capt. Pino describes veterinary medical readiness exercise in Ghana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cpt Javier Pino, a veterinarian attached to Veterinary Readiness Activity-Rheinland Pfalz, speaks about the importance of veterinary services during a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Accra, Ghana, May 27, 2024. MEDREX is a program held in Ghana in conjunction with African Lion 2024, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allows military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)



