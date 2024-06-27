Broll: US, Ghana medical staff participate in medical readiness exercise

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw, an OB-GYN assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, talks about the importance of the Ghana Armed Forces and U.S. Army partnership during a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Accra, Ghana, May 28, 2024. MEDREX is a program held in Ghana, in conjunction with African Lion 2024, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allows military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)
Shot List:
(00:00:00) OPENING BLACK VIDEO SHOT
(00:00:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces medical staff cleans a newborn baby
(00:00:10) INTERVIEW: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw interview
(00:00:15)LONG SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw sits in on a patient care discussion
(00:00:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw sits in on a patient care discussion
(00:00:27) CUT IN SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw sits in on a patient care discussion
(00:00:33) CLOSE UP SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw sits in on a patient care discussion
(00:00:39) INTERVIEW: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw interview
(00:00:45) MEDIUM SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw and the Ghana Armed Forces exits the discussion room
(00:00:54) TRANSITION SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw and the Ghana Armed Forces walk towards the maternity building
(00:01:02) TRANSITION SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw and the Ghana Armed Forces walk towards the maternity building
(00:01:07) INTERVIEW: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw interview
(00:01:10) ESTABLISHING SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw enters an active cesarean section case
(00:01:25) INTERVIEW: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw interview
(00:01:26) LONG SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw and the Ghana Armed Forces medical staff performs a medical procedure
(00:01:32) MEDIUM SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw and the Ghana Armed Forces medical staff performs a medical procedure
(00:01:38) CLOSE UP SHOT: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw and the Ghana Armed Forces medical staff performs a medical procedure
(00:01:48) CUT IN SHOT:Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw and the Ghana Armed Forces medical staff performs a medical procedure
(00:01:54) INTERVIEW: Lt. Col. Ciara Rakestraw interview
(00:01:55) CLOSING BLACK VIDEO SHOT
Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 08:45
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|929144
VIRIN:
|240528-A-SB019-2436
Filename:
|DOD_110414825
Length:
|00:02:01
Location:
|ACCRA, GH
Hometown:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
