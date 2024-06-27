BU2 Thomas McLaughlin - Atlanta Braves - July 4th Shout-out

U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Thomas McLaughlin, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home in Hephzibah, Ga. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 08:09
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|929139
|VIRIN:
|240628-N-VF045-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414775
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|HEPHZIBAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
