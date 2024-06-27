Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alec Watkins Seattle Mariners July 4th Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Alec Watkins, 10th AAMDC public affairs OIC, gives a shout-out to the Seattle Mariners June 28 while stationed at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 07:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929125
    VIRIN: 240628-A-JK865-8526
    Filename: DOD_110414621
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alec Watkins Seattle Mariners July 4th Shout-out, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24
    MLBMariners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT