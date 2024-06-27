Mason Plummer Chicago Cubs July 4th Shout-out

U.S. Army Mason Plummer, 52nd Ada Brigade Defense Battle Management System Operator, gives a shout-out to the Chicago Cubs June 28 while stationed at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 07:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|929124
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-JK865-6868
|Filename:
|DOD_110414620
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SHELBYVILLE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
