ROTA, Spain (June 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, assigned to Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, participate in an expeditionary warfare field training exercise held on Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 5, 2024. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 05:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929119
|VIRIN:
|240626-N-TC338-1001
|PIN:
|123846
|Filename:
|DOD_110414595
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EODMU-8 Expeditionary Warfare Field Training Exercise June 3-5, 2024, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
