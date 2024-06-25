Rim of the Pacific Exercise, or RIMPAC, Press Conference June 27th, 2024
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 03:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|929115
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-CG016-3930
|Filename:
|DOD_110414463
|Length:
|00:32:46
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2024 RIMPAC Press Conference, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT