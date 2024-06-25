Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 RIMPAC Press Conference

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Rim of the Pacific Exercise, or RIMPAC, Press Conference June 27th, 2024

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 03:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 929115
    VIRIN: 240627-F-CG016-3930
    Filename: DOD_110414463
    Length: 00:32:46
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 RIMPAC Press Conference, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIMPAC Rim of the Pacific Strengthening Partnerships Largest Maritime Exercise
    RIMPAC 2024
    RIMPAC 2024 Press Conference

