Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Zama Pulse June - July 2024 edition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:
    - Army Birthday 5K Run
    - Joint Training Exercise
    - Civilian Education System Course
    - Gift Donation
    - STEAM Symposium
    - Bug and Fire Festival
    - 14th MDB Activation Ceremony
    - Commander’s Cup
    - Rice-Planting
    - ZMHS News Report

    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 03:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 929114
    VIRIN: 240327-A-MS361-2197
    Filename: DOD_110414453
    Length: 00:13:33
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse June - July 2024 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT