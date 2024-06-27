Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Army Birthday 5K Run
- Joint Training Exercise
- Civilian Education System Course
- Gift Donation
- STEAM Symposium
- Bug and Fire Festival
- 14th MDB Activation Ceremony
- Commander’s Cup
- Rice-Planting
- ZMHS News Report
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
This work, Zama Pulse June - July 2024 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
