Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Wade Holds RIMPAC 2024 Press Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bayley Foster 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Combined Task Force Commander, holds the opening press conference for RIMPAC 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 03:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929112
    VIRIN: 240627-N-US256-1001
    Filename: DOD_110414399
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Wade Holds RIMPAC 2024 Press Conference, by PO2 Bayley Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT