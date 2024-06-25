Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Combined Task Force Commander, holds the opening press conference for RIMPAC 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 03:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929112
|VIRIN:
|240627-N-US256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414399
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Wade Holds RIMPAC 2024 Press Conference, by PO2 Bayley Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT