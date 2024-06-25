U.S. Marines participate in Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.1 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 15, 2024. The training at ARTP enhances the expertise and preparedness of the Marine Corps’ sole permanently forward deployed-artillery unit, empowering them to deliver precise direct and indirect fires support. The Marines are with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Melancholic Exciting Piano Chords Make a Groovy Beat)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 01:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929108
|VIRIN:
|240611-M-KK895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414358
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ARTP 24.1, by LCpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT