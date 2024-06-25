Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARTP 24.1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines participate in Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.1 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 15, 2024. The training at ARTP enhances the expertise and preparedness of the Marine Corps’ sole permanently forward deployed-artillery unit, empowering them to deliver precise direct and indirect fires support. The Marines are with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda) 

    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Melancholic Exciting Piano Chords Make a Groovy Beat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 01:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929108
    VIRIN: 240611-M-KK895-1001
    Filename: DOD_110414358
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 24.1, by LCpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC; Marines; ARTP; 3D MARDIV; FREEANDOPENINDOPACIFIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT