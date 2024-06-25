video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines participate in Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.1 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 15, 2024. The training at ARTP enhances the expertise and preparedness of the Marine Corps’ sole permanently forward deployed-artillery unit, empowering them to deliver precise direct and indirect fires support. The Marines are with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)



(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Melancholic Exciting Piano Chords Make a Groovy Beat)