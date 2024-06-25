B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly at night during Exercise Diamond Storm 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys for a night flight during Exercise Diamond Storm 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, June 17, 2024. The Marines flew to Nackeroo Airfield, NT, Australia. Exercise Diamond Storm is a Royal Australian Air Force-led exercise conducted in northern Australia focused on graduating RAAF Air Warfare Instructors and increasing interoperability with international partners. Through participation in this exercise, MRF-D will test the ability to rapidly plan and execute the core mission of an MV-22B Osprey squadron in a realistic threat environment and rehearse flexibility and adaptability with our Australian Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)