    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly at night during Exercise Diamond Storm 24

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys for a night flight during Exercise Diamond Storm 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, June 17, 2024. The Marines flew to Nackeroo Airfield, NT, Australia. Exercise Diamond Storm is a Royal Australian Air Force-led exercise conducted in northern Australia focused on graduating RAAF Air Warfare Instructors and increasing interoperability with international partners. Through participation in this exercise, MRF-D will test the ability to rapidly plan and execute the core mission of an MV-22B Osprey squadron in a realistic threat environment and rehearse flexibility and adaptability with our Australian Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa) 

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 02:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929107
    VIRIN: 240617-M-PI941-2001
    Filename: DOD_110414357
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly at night during Exercise Diamond Storm 24, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series
    Diamond Storm 24

