U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys for a night flight during Exercise Diamond Storm 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, June 17, 2024. The Marines flew to Nackeroo Airfield, NT, Australia. Exercise Diamond Storm is a Royal Australian Air Force-led exercise conducted in northern Australia focused on graduating RAAF Air Warfare Instructors and increasing interoperability with international partners. Through participation in this exercise, MRF-D will test the ability to rapidly plan and execute the core mission of an MV-22B Osprey squadron in a realistic threat environment and rehearse flexibility and adaptability with our Australian Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 02:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929107
|VIRIN:
|240617-M-PI941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414357
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 MV-22B Ospreys fly at night during Exercise Diamond Storm 24, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
