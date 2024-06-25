“Thanks MCCS!” – 3d MLR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, utilize equipment and services provided by the Marine Corps Community Service while on deployment across Philippines, April-June, 2024. MCCS provided Wi-Fi services, workout equipment, and air-conditioning for 3d MLR while deployed, and this video serves as a token of appreciation for the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Rock Attitude Cool Guitar performed by FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com.