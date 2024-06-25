“Thanks MCCS!” – 3d MLR

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, utilize equipment and services provided by the Marine Corps Community Service while on deployment across Philippines, April-June, 2024. MCCS provided Wi-Fi services, workout equipment, and air-conditioning for 3d MLR while deployed, and this video serves as a token of appreciation for the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Rock Attitude Cool Guitar performed by FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com.
