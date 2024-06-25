Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Thanks MCCS!” – 3d MLR

    PHILIPPINES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, utilize equipment and services provided by the Marine Corps Community Service while on deployment across Philippines, April-June, 2024. MCCS provided Wi-Fi services, workout equipment, and air-conditioning for 3d MLR while deployed, and this video serves as a token of appreciation for the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Rock Attitude Cool Guitar performed by FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com.

    TAGS

    appreciation
    Marines and Sailors
    3d MARDIV
    3dMLR
    HITT box

