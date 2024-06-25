Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-31 | Mass Casualty Exercise B-Roll

    JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy corpsmen and Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a mass casualty training event, at Landing Zone Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2024. The training evolution tested the responsiveness and coordination of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once within an expeditionary advanced base of operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929099
    VIRIN: 240627-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110414267
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-31 | Mass Casualty Exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CORPSMAN
    31ST MEU
    MARINES
    CLB-31
    MASSCAS
    BLT 1/4

