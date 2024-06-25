U.S. Navy corpsmen and Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a mass casualty training event, at Landing Zone Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2024. The training evolution tested the responsiveness and coordination of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once within an expeditionary advanced base of operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 03:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929099
|VIRIN:
|240627-M-TU861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414267
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, CLB-31 | Mass Casualty Exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
