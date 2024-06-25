Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summersville Lake

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMMERSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of a public service announcement promoting water safety, Summersville Lake, West Virginia, June 27, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports and amplifies the message of water safety to help decrease the amount of accidents on waterways. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell & Andre' M. Hampton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 23:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929098
    VIRIN: 240627-A-VR700-1001
    Filename: DOD_110414248
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: SUMMERSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summersville Lake, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    west virginia
    Buffalo District
    Huntington District
    Summersville Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT