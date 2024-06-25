B-roll of a public service announcement promoting water safety, Summersville Lake, West Virginia, June 27, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports and amplifies the message of water safety to help decrease the amount of accidents on waterways. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell & Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 23:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929098
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-VR700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414248
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|SUMMERSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Summersville Lake, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
