Marietta Repair Station Chief, David Bennett, Regional Rivers Repair Fleet Chief, Stephen Porter and Project Engineer, Christopher Smidl discuss the roles of the Marietta Repair Station and Regional Rivers Repair Fleet as they both support lock wall repair at Hannibal Locks and Dam.
Video credit: Lee Roberts (USACE Nashville District), Mike Maddox (USACE Louisville District) and Emily Helton (USACE Chicago District).
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 00:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929096
|VIRIN:
|240627-O-JV047-5679
|Filename:
|DOD_110414183
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MARIETTA, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marietta Repair Station fabricates parts to support maintenance operations at Hannibal Locks and Dam, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
