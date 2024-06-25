Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pahlawan Warrior | Subject Matter Exchanges

    BRUNEI

    06.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Soldiers and the 2nd Battalion Royal Brunei Land Forces conduct a jungle field training exercise together during Pahlawan Warrior 24, June 23-25, 2024, in Tutong, Brunei. Pahlawan Warrior 24 is a military exercise aimed at improving the readiness and interoperability of the United States and Brunei. The exercise will promote mutual understanding, enhance combat readiness, and develop a greater capacity to respond to crises with increased unity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 22:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929095
    VIRIN: 240627-A-PF227-9153
    Filename: DOD_110414159
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: BN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pahlawan Warrior | Subject Matter Exchanges, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    readiness
    25ID
    Pahlawan Warrior
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    pahlawan warrior 2024

