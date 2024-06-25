U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Soldiers and the 2nd Battalion Royal Brunei Land Forces conduct a jungle field training exercise together during Pahlawan Warrior 24, June 23-25, 2024, in Tutong, Brunei. Pahlawan Warrior 24 is a military exercise aimed at improving the readiness and interoperability of the United States and Brunei. The exercise will promote mutual understanding, enhance combat readiness, and develop a greater capacity to respond to crises with increased unity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 22:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929095
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-PF227-9153
|Filename:
|DOD_110414159
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|BN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pahlawan Warrior | Subject Matter Exchanges, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT