Pahlawan Warrior | Subject Matter Exchanges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Soldiers and the 2nd Battalion Royal Brunei Land Forces conduct a jungle field training exercise together during Pahlawan Warrior 24, June 23-25, 2024, in Tutong, Brunei. Pahlawan Warrior 24 is a military exercise aimed at improving the readiness and interoperability of the United States and Brunei. The exercise will promote mutual understanding, enhance combat readiness, and develop a greater capacity to respond to crises with increased unity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)