    18th MDG test their wits at TCCC Rodeo

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes

    18th Wing

    Airmen with the 18th Medical Group and 18th Security Forces Squadron competed against each other in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2024. The 18th MDG TCCC Rodeo is a quarterly event, changing elements each exercise to test Airmen on their ability to operate in unpredictable and high intensity scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes and Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 03:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 929091
    VIRIN: 240620-F-TK870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110414132
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

