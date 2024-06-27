18th MDG test their wits at TCCC Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen with the 18th Medical Group and 18th Security Forces Squadron competed against each other in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2024. The 18th MDG TCCC Rodeo is a quarterly event, changing elements each exercise to test Airmen on their ability to operate in unpredictable and high intensity scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes and Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)