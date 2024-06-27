Airmen with the 18th Medical Group and 18th Security Forces Squadron competed against each other in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 20, 2024. The 18th MDG TCCC Rodeo is a quarterly event, changing elements each exercise to test Airmen on their ability to operate in unpredictable and high intensity scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes and Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 03:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|929091
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-TK870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414132
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MDG test their wits at TCCC Rodeo, by A1C Melany Bermudez and A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT