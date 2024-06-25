Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Change of Command ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commanding general of Americas First Corps, Maj. Gen Brian Eifler, outgoing commander of 11th Airborne Division, and Maj. Gen Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of 11th Airborne Division, took part in the 11th Airborne Division Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 27, 2024. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s first since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler relinquished command of the division to Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, now the second commanding general of the Arctic Angels. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 22:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    Alaska
    change of command
    Arctic Angel

