Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commanding general of Americas First Corps, Maj. Gen Brian Eifler, outgoing commander of 11th Airborne Division, and Maj. Gen Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of 11th Airborne Division, took part in the 11th Airborne Division Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 27, 2024. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s first since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler relinquished command of the division to Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, now the second commanding general of the Arctic Angels. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 22:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929090
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-YI872-5088
|Filename:
|DOD_110414103
|Length:
|00:17:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Airborne Division Change of Command ceremony, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT