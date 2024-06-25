Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 27, 2024. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s first since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert becomes the second commanding general of the Arctic Angels.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 21:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929088
    VIRIN: 240627-A-YI872-1511
    Filename: DOD_110414025
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    11th ABN

