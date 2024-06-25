Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 27, 2024. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s first since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert becomes the second commanding general of the Arctic Angels.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 21:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929088
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-YI872-1511
|Filename:
|DOD_110414025
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th Airborne Division Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT