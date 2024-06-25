11th Airborne Division Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 27, 2024. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s first since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert becomes the second commanding general of the Arctic Angels.