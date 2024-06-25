Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrate America Fest 2024 Yokota Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Video promoting the 4th of July Celebrate America Fest on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 21:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929086
    VIRIN: 240621-F-EX148-1203
    Filename: DOD_110413991
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrate America Fest 2024 Yokota Air Base, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th of July
    Celebrate America Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT