USAREC Master Sgt. Warren Newton share Future Soldier Preparatory Course experience

Master Sgt. Warren Newton, Army guidance counselor with U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, speaks on his experience with the Army Future Soldier Preparatory Course and its ability to increase the quality of individuals entering basic training and provide additional opportunities to serve in our all-volunteer force since the program began August 2022. The goal of FSPC trainees is to graduate by improving their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test and/or fitness score to be able to select a Military Occupational Specialty and continue on to basic combat training.



Sgt. 1st Class Johnathon A. Huitt, and Sgt. 1st Class Roger K. Euller, career managers with the Office of the Chief of Air Defense Artillery, along with Sgt. Reece Martin and Cpl. William Fast, both Air Defense enhanced early warning system operators with 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, provided informational briefs and answered questions with FSPC trainees throughout the week on their first-hand experience, and the many opportunities available in a career with Air Defense.