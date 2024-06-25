Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Change of Command

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen Joseph E. Hilbert takes command of the 11th Airborne Division during a change of command ceremony from Maj. Gen. Brian S. Eifler at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska Jun 27, 2024. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s first since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler relinquishes command of the division to Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, now the second commanding general of the Arctic Angels.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    commanding army generals
    Arctic Angels

