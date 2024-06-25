Maj. Gen Joseph E. Hilbert takes command of the 11th Airborne Division during a change of command ceremony from Maj. Gen. Brian S. Eifler at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska Jun 27, 2024. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s first since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler relinquishes command of the division to Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, now the second commanding general of the Arctic Angels.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929082
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-ED188-4019
|Filename:
|DOD_110413934
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th Airborne Division Change of Command, by PFC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
