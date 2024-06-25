11th Airborne Division Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen Joseph E. Hilbert takes command of the 11th Airborne Division during a change of command ceremony from Maj. Gen. Brian S. Eifler at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska Jun 27, 2024. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s first since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler relinquishes command of the division to Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, now the second commanding general of the Arctic Angels.