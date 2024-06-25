Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division - PACUP

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    U.S Army Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, outgoing Commanding General for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division, relinquishes command to U.S Army Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 13, 2024. During the ceremony, Gibbs shared remarks with attendees about Goetz assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 20:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    AFN
    POD
    DMA
    Army
    Indopacific
    Engineers Pacific Ocean Division

