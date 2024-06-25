U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division - PACUP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, outgoing Commanding General for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division, relinquishes command to U.S Army Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 13, 2024. During the ceremony, Gibbs shared remarks with attendees about Goetz assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland