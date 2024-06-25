U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division - PACUP

U.S Army Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, outgoing Commanding General for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division, relinquishes command to U.S Army Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 13, 2024. During the ceremony, Gibbs shared remarks with attendees about Goetz assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland
|06.13.2024
|06.27.2024 20:46
|Video Productions
|929079
|240613-F-PA224-1019
|DOD_110413886
|00:01:00
|HAWAII, US
|1
|1
