The Mexican Navy Newport Class Tank Landing Ship, ARM Usumacinta (A412) and the German Navy Baden-Württemberg-class frigate, Baden-Württemberg (F222) arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, Jun. 26. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan LeCompte)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 22:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929078
|VIRIN:
|240626-N-JF950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110413852
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Allied partners arrive at Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, by PO2 Ryan LeCompte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT