U.S. Marines execute military operations on urbanized terrain as part of Fuji Viper 24.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 7, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Soundtrack Intense Background Intro by ChillSound)
Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 20:02
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|929075
VIRIN:
|240620-M-KK895-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110413844
Length:
|00:00:18
Location:
|GOTEMBA CITY, COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER FUJI, JP
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fuji Viper 24.3, by LCpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
