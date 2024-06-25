Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM units take part in Ultimate Caduceus 2024

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - The 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., and the 7452nd MORU from San Diego, Calif., both took part in the U.S. Transportation Command-led Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 here, from June 10th to June 21st, 2024. UC24 is an annual patient movement training event that trains and assesses military medical units from all multiple branches of service, and interagency partners in triage and transportation in support of the Total Force's posture transformation toward large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Cyann
    Artist: Benjamin King

    interoperability
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    TRANSCOM
    Ultimate Caduceus
    UC24

