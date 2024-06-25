AR-MEDCOM units take part in Ultimate Caduceus 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - The 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., and the 7452nd MORU from San Diego, Calif., both took part in the U.S. Transportation Command-led Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 here, from June 10th to June 21st, 2024. UC24 is an annual patient movement training event that trains and assesses military medical units from all multiple branches of service, and interagency partners in triage and transportation in support of the Total Force's posture transformation toward large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)



