AR-MEDCOM units take part in Ultimate Caduceus 2024

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - The 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., and the 7452nd MORU from San Diego, Calif., both took part in the U.S. Transportation Command-led Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 here, from June 10th to June 21st, 2024. UC24 is an annual patient movement training event that trains and assesses military medical units from all multiple branches of service, and interagency partners in triage and transportation in support of the Total Force's posture transformation toward large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: Cyann
Artist: Benjamin King
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 18:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929068
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110413800
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
