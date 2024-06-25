B-Roll Best squad 2024 12 Mile Ruck

Soldiers competed in a variety of challenges during the 2024 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929063
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-HY986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110413663
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
