B-Roll Best squad 2024 12 Mile Ruck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929063" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers competed in a variety of challenges during the 2024 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet)